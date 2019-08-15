Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Short Interest Down 12.4% in July

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,139,700 shares, a decrease of 12.4% from the June 30th total of 2,442,100 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 511,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Shares of AVID stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $6.25. 7,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,585. Avid Technology has a 12 month low of $4.37 and a 12 month high of $10.79. The company has a market capitalization of $265.04 million, a PE ratio of 51.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.22.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $98.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Avid Technology’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avid Technology will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVID has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Friday, June 7th. BidaskClub lowered Avid Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Avid Technology from $6.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avid Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avid Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 505.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 4,565 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, which is used to edit video content, such as television programming, commercials, and films; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; and Maestro product line solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows.

