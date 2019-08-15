Auburn National Bancorporation Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:AUBN)

Auburn National Bancorporation Inc (NASDAQ:AUBN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th.

Auburn National Bancorporation has raised its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

NASDAQ:AUBN opened at $39.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $141.59 million, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.36. Auburn National Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $27.94 and a 1 year high of $47.99.

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.63 million for the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 27.30%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Auburn National Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Auburn National Bancorporation Company Profile

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; residential mortgage lending services; and other financial services.

