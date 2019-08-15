Atonomi Market Capitalization Tops $144,820.00 (ATMI)

Atonomi (CURRENCY:ATMI) traded 23.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Over the last seven days, Atonomi has traded 44.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Atonomi has a total market cap of $144,820.00 and approximately $22,536.00 worth of Atonomi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atonomi token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, Ethfinex, LATOKEN and BitForex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $478.50 or 0.04624565 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00048229 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000236 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001015 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Atonomi Token Profile

Atonomi (ATMI) is a token. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2018. Atonomi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 492,615,787 tokens. The official message board for Atonomi is atonomi.io/news . Atonomi’s official Twitter account is @Atonomi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Atonomi is /r/Atonomi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Atonomi is atonomi.io

Buying and Selling Atonomi

Atonomi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Ethfinex, BitForex, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atonomi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atonomi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atonomi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

