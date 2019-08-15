Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

ACBI has been the topic of several other reports. Gabelli reiterated a buy rating on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James cut shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ACBI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,954. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $394.67 million, a PE ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.94. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $14.44 and a 52 week high of $19.79.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 42.79% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $22.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Atlantic Capital Bancshares news, Director R Charles Shufeldt bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.88 per share, for a total transaction of $33,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts.

