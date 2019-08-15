ASOS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

ASOS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASOS Plc is an online fashion destination. It offers branded and own-branded product lines, including womenswear and menswear, footwear, accessories, jewelry and beauty and grooming products primarily through its Website, asos.com. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Australia, the United States, Russia and China. ASOS Plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ASOS PLC/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, July 21st. Barclays downgraded ASOS PLC/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. HSBC downgraded ASOS PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group downgraded ASOS PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded ASOS PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

ASOMY traded down $1.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,002. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 2.79. ASOS PLC/ADR has a twelve month low of $25.99 and a twelve month high of $80.85.

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

