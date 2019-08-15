Argentum Price Down 2.5% Over Last Week (ARG)

Argentum (CURRENCY:ARG) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 15th. In the last week, Argentum has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Argentum has a market capitalization of $74,505.00 and $19.00 worth of Argentum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Argentum coin can now be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Argentum Coin Profile

Argentum (CRYPTO:ARG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 11th, 2011. Argentum’s total supply is 12,103,891 coins. Argentum’s official message board is cryptocointalk.com/topic/50052-argentum-arg . The official website for Argentum is www.argentum.io . Argentum’s official Twitter account is @Argentum_ARG . The Reddit community for Argentum is /r/argentumproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Argentum

Argentum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argentum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argentum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Argentum using one of the exchanges listed above.

