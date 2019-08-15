Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.67.

ARNA stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.37. The company had a trading volume of 4,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,800. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $31.97 and a 52 week high of $64.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.98 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 35.51 and a current ratio of 35.51.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.22). Arena Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 60.83% and a net margin of 72.84%. The company had revenue of $1.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.65) earnings per share. Arena Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas sold 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $85,247.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,704 shares in the company, valued at $318,853.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 160.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 119.0% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

