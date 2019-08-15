Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 12,476.29% and a negative return on equity of 128.58%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

Shares of Arcimoto stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $2.81. 11,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.07. Arcimoto has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $7.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 0.23.

Several analysts have recently commented on FUV shares. Roth Capital set a $7.00 price target on shares of Arcimoto and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arcimoto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Chardan Capital set a $10.00 price target on shares of Arcimoto and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. The company was formerly known as WTP Inc and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011. Arcimoto, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Eugene, Oregon.

