Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ:FUV) Short Interest Down 6.9% in July

Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ:FUV) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 108,300 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the June 30th total of 116,300 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 30,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcimoto during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcimoto during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcimoto during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arcimoto by 63.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 10,219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FUV. Chardan Capital set a $10.00 price target on shares of Arcimoto and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Roth Capital set a $7.00 price target on shares of Arcimoto and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arcimoto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

NASDAQ FUV traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,118. Arcimoto has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $7.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $47.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 0.23.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 12,476.29% and a negative return on equity of 128.58%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arcimoto will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcimoto Company Profile

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. The company was formerly known as WTP Inc and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011. Arcimoto, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Eugene, Oregon.

