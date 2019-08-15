Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) SVP W Preston Hutchings Sells 25,000 Shares

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.47, for a total transaction of $986,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,242.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

ACGL traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.84. 23,784 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,313,143. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.18. The firm has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.65. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $24.79 and a fifty-two week high of $40.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $47.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Buckingham Research lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.35 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arch Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,753,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,556,000 after acquiring an additional 95,450 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,366,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,612,000 after purchasing an additional 307,790 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 6,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 6,046 shares during the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

