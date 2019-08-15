Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aptinyx Inc. is a bio-pharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of NYX-2925, NYX-783 and NYX-458 which are in clinical stage. Aptinyx Inc. is based in IL, United States. “

APTX has been the topic of several other reports. Svb Leerink started coverage on Aptinyx in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Aptinyx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.71.

Shares of Aptinyx stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $3.28. The stock had a trading volume of 5,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,475. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.62. Aptinyx has a twelve month low of $2.88 and a twelve month high of $32.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of -0.03.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.95 million. Aptinyx had a negative net margin of 1,504.24% and a negative return on equity of 38.42%. As a group, research analysts expect that Aptinyx will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APTX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 56.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 728,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 263,458 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the first quarter worth about $1,018,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Aptinyx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 58.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

