Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.63.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APY shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apergy in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Apergy in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Apergy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apergy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers National Bank bought a new position in shares of Apergy in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apergy by 136.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Apergy in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in shares of Apergy in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Apergy in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 92.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APY stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.96. 2,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 671,474. Apergy has a twelve month low of $25.85 and a twelve month high of $46.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.12. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.18.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Apergy had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $306.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.64 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Apergy will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Apergy

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

