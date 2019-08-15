ANON Reaches Market Capitalization of $200,328.00 (ANON)

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. ANON has a total market cap of $200,328.00 and approximately $74.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ANON has traded 36.6% lower against the dollar. One ANON coin can now be purchased for $0.0264 or 0.00000254 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ANON alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00268959 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009654 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $136.52 or 0.01315391 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00023179 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00096146 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000443 BTC.

ANON Coin Profile

ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. The official website for ANON is www.anonfork.io . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON

Buying and Selling ANON

ANON can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ANON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ANON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ANON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.