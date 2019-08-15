Anne M. Butler Sells 34,257 Shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Stock

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Director Anne M. Butler sold 34,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $34,257.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 359,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ CTHR traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $1.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,055. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $42.13 million, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of -0.67. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $2.48.

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,884,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 164.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 709,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 441,221 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 145.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 595,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 352,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 321.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 55,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 174.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 511,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 325,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite worldwide. The company offers near-colorless moissanite jewels cut in various shapes, including round, square brilliant, princess, cushion, radiant, pear, marquise, heart, and oval in sizes ranging from approximately 1.3 to 12 millimeters.

