AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB) to announce $6.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for AnaptysBio’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.00 million. AnaptysBio reported sales of $5.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AnaptysBio will report full-year sales of $7.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $15.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.08 million, with estimates ranging from $5.25 million to $10.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AnaptysBio.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.00 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. AnaptysBio’s revenue for the quarter was up 4900.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on AnaptysBio from $125.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. HC Wainwright set a $126.00 price objective on AnaptysBio and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $63.00 price objective on AnaptysBio and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on AnaptysBio from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

NASDAQ:ANAB traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.53. 3,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,003. AnaptysBio has a twelve month low of $46.03 and a twelve month high of $110.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.81.

In other news, CEO Hamza Suria sold 22,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $1,654,289.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,524 shares in the company, valued at $2,325,210.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marco Londei sold 10,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.06, for a total value of $734,983.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,369,847.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANAB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the fourth quarter valued at $5,084,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 141.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 15,067 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the fourth quarter worth $7,413,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,187,000 after purchasing an additional 18,769 shares during the period.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor program for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

