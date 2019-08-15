Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) Short Interest Update

Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,113,800 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the June 30th total of 3,740,100 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PLAN shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Anaplan from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.20 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Anaplan to $54.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anaplan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.61.

In other Anaplan news, insider Frank Calderoni sold 48,366 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total transaction of $1,827,751.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Ying Xian Chung sold 957 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total transaction of $55,017.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,387,603 shares of company stock valued at $68,590,442. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Anaplan by 1.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Anaplan by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Anaplan in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Anaplan in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Anaplan in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLAN traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,069,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,671. Anaplan has a fifty-two week low of $20.37 and a fifty-two week high of $60.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -32.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $75.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.66 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Anaplan will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

