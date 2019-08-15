Analysts Set Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) PT at $24.47

Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.47.

UAA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Under Armour from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UAA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,113,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,861,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,685 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,947,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,276 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 2,988,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at $13,859,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UAA traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.51. The stock had a trading volume of 5,082,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,917,664. Under Armour has a one year low of $16.52 and a one year high of $27.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.56, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.62 and a 200 day moving average of $23.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Under Armour’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

