Analysts Set Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) Price Target at $113.50

Shares of Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $118.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Heico from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Heico from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Heico from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Heico from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Heico in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Shares of NYSE HEI traded up $1.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.25. 4,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,993. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 77.36, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.68. Heico has a 52-week low of $71.47 and a 52-week high of $144.37.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $515.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.17 million. Heico had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Heico will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Heico news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 100,000 shares of Heico stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.17, for a total transaction of $9,817,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 927,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,047,275.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Steven M. Walker sold 4,200 shares of Heico stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $432,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,386. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,473 shares of company stock worth $16,698,107 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HEI. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Heico by 751.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 349 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heico during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heico during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Carlson Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Heico during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heico during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 25.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heico

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

