Analysts Set Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Price Target at $39.33

Shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.33.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GCO. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Genesco in a report on Monday, June 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Genesco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th.

Get Genesco alerts:

Genesco stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.24. The company had a trading volume of 418,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,528. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Genesco has a 52 week low of $31.65 and a 52 week high of $51.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.87 and a 200-day moving average of $43.39. The firm has a market cap of $588.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.52.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 31st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.29. Genesco had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $495.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Genesco will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genesco declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Mario Gallione sold 2,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $82,595.19. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,463,615.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 1,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total value of $75,323.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,398.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Genesco by 303.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Genesco during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genesco during the second quarter worth about $126,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genesco during the second quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Genesco during the first quarter worth about $146,000. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.