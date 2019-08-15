Analysts Set Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) Price Target at $36.26

Shares of Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.26.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CHCT shares. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

CHCT stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.01. 2,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,387. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.58 million, a P/E ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.07. Community Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $27.54 and a 52 week high of $43.89.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $14.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.50 million. Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 1.32%. Equities analysts predict that Community Healthcare Trust will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.412 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.14%.

In related news, Director Horn R. Lawrence Van sold 4,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $152,960.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,627.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHCT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,034,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,570,000 after purchasing an additional 75,936 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 116.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,209,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,028 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust during the first quarter valued at about $28,926,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 38.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 511,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,171,000 after purchasing an additional 140,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 22.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 480,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,926,000 after purchasing an additional 88,938 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

