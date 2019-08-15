Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Vodafone Group (VOD)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Vodafone Group (LON: VOD) in the last few weeks:

8/9/2019 – Vodafone Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 250 ($3.27). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/8/2019 – Vodafone Group was given a new GBX 210 ($2.74) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/29/2019 – Vodafone Group was given a new GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/29/2019 – Vodafone Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/29/2019 – Vodafone Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a GBX 240 ($3.14) price target on the stock.

7/26/2019 – Vodafone Group was given a new GBX 209 ($2.73) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/26/2019 – Vodafone Group was given a new GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/22/2019 – Vodafone Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

7/19/2019 – Vodafone Group was given a new GBX 160 ($2.09) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/19/2019 – Vodafone Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/12/2019 – Vodafone Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

7/10/2019 – Vodafone Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 144 ($1.88). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/10/2019 – Vodafone Group was given a new GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/4/2019 – Vodafone Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on the stock.

7/4/2019 – Vodafone Group was given a new GBX 209 ($2.73) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/24/2019 – Vodafone Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 240 ($3.14). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/20/2019 – Vodafone Group had its price target raised by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 175 ($2.29). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/20/2019 – Vodafone Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 180 ($2.35). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

LON VOD traded down GBX 0.78 ($0.01) on Thursday, hitting GBX 148.24 ($1.94). 74,435,092 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,020,000. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 137.95. Vodafone Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 122.22 ($1.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 187.06 ($2.44). The company has a market cap of $39.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.23, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

In related news, insider Nick Read bought 387,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.63) per share, for a total transaction of £484,860 ($633,555.47). Also, insider Margherita D. Valle sold 109,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 129 ($1.69), for a total value of £140,741.58 ($183,903.80).

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

