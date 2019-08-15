Analysts Expect National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) to Post $0.29 EPS

Shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.
Zacks has also assigned National Research an industry rank of 60 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.
Shares of NASDAQ NRC traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,722. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.72 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.61 and a 200-day moving average of $30.43. National Research has a 12-month low of $35.58 and a 12-month high of $68.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.
About National Research
National Research Corporation (NRC) is a provider of analytics and insights that facilitate revenue growth, patient, employee and customer retention and patient engagement for healthcare providers, payers and other healthcare organizations. The Company’s portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides information and analysis to healthcare organizations and payers across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience and satisfaction, community population health risks, workforce engagement, community perceptions, and physician engagement.
Read More: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Research (NRC)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for National Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.