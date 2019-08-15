Analysts Expect National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) to Post $0.29 EPS

Shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also assigned National Research an industry rank of 60 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get National Research alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NRC traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,722. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.72 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.61 and a 200-day moving average of $30.43. National Research has a 12-month low of $35.58 and a 12-month high of $68.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NRC. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in National Research by 125.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in National Research in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in National Research by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in National Research by 10,395.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in National Research by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

About National Research

National Research Corporation (NRC) is a provider of analytics and insights that facilitate revenue growth, patient, employee and customer retention and patient engagement for healthcare providers, payers and other healthcare organizations. The Company’s portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides information and analysis to healthcare organizations and payers across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience and satisfaction, community population health risks, workforce engagement, community perceptions, and physician engagement.

Read More: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Research (NRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.