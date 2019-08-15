Analysts Expect City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) to Post $1.34 EPS

Analysts expect City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) to announce $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for City’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.35. City posted earnings of $1.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that City will report full year earnings of $5.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $5.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for City.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $58.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.24 million. City had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 30.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Hovde Group assumed coverage on City in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of City in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. City presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

In related news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 1,000 shares of City stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total value of $76,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,944.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig G. Stilwell sold 2,700 shares of City stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $202,284.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,944.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in City by 51.6% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in City in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,641,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in City by 81.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in City by 115.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 10,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in City by 69.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,259,000 after purchasing an additional 33,742 shares during the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CHCO traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.62. 1,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,590. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.76. City has a 52 week low of $65.32 and a 52 week high of $83.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.09%.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

