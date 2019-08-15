Analysts Expect Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.45 Million

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2019 // Comments off

Wall Street analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) will post sales of $14.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Avid Bioservices’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.90 million and the lowest is $14.00 million. Avid Bioservices reported sales of $12.59 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, September 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avid Bioservices will report full year sales of $65.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $65.00 million to $66.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $93.10 million, with estimates ranging from $85.00 million to $101.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Avid Bioservices.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Avid Bioservices had a negative return on equity of 9.29% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $17.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.53 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avid Bioservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Avid Bioservices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. TheStreet raised Avid Bioservices from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avid Bioservices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Avid Bioservices by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 324,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 49,383 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Avid Bioservices by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,676,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,986,000 after acquiring an additional 19,667 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Avid Bioservices by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,790,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,227,000 after acquiring an additional 266,015 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 597,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after buying an additional 16,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 613,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. 38.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CDMO traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.33. 216,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,983. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.17. Avid Bioservices has a 12-month low of $3.37 and a 12-month high of $8.44. The stock has a market cap of $362.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.24 and a beta of 2.84.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avid Bioservices (CDMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.