Analysts Expect Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.45 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) will post sales of $14.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Avid Bioservices’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.90 million and the lowest is $14.00 million. Avid Bioservices reported sales of $12.59 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, September 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avid Bioservices will report full year sales of $65.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $65.00 million to $66.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $93.10 million, with estimates ranging from $85.00 million to $101.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Avid Bioservices.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Avid Bioservices had a negative return on equity of 9.29% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $17.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.53 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avid Bioservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Avid Bioservices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. TheStreet raised Avid Bioservices from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avid Bioservices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Avid Bioservices by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 324,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 49,383 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Avid Bioservices by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,676,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,986,000 after acquiring an additional 19,667 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Avid Bioservices by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,790,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,227,000 after acquiring an additional 266,015 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 597,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after buying an additional 16,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 613,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. 38.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CDMO traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.33. 216,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,983. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.17. Avid Bioservices has a 12-month low of $3.37 and a 12-month high of $8.44. The stock has a market cap of $362.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.24 and a beta of 2.84.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries.

