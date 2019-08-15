Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Short Interest Up 5.3% in July

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,887,600 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the June 30th total of 2,742,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APH. Longbow Research lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.30 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Amphenol from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Amphenol from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.41.

APH stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.81. 22,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,804,983. The firm has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Amphenol has a twelve month low of $74.95 and a twelve month high of $105.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.34.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 14.54%. Amphenol’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amphenol will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.40%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 1,292.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,644,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $157,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,113 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Amphenol by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,590,403 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $344,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,054 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,903,031 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,197,317,000 after buying an additional 456,490 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 746,249 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $70,476,000 after buying an additional 433,038 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 17,851.7% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 411,095 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,822,000 after buying an additional 408,805 shares during the period. 94.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

