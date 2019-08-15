AMO Coin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $46,641.00 (AMO)

AMO Coin (CURRENCY:AMO) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. During the last week, AMO Coin has traded down 15% against the US dollar. One AMO Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and LATOKEN. AMO Coin has a market cap of $3.63 million and $46,641.00 worth of AMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00270271 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009659 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $137.81 or 0.01324538 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00022979 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00095537 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000430 BTC.

AMO Coin Profile

AMO Coin’s launch date was April 1st, 2018. AMO Coin’s total supply is 19,679,012,762 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,175,407,381 tokens. AMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @amoblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . AMO Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@amoblockchain . The official website for AMO Coin is www.amo.foundation

Buying and Selling AMO Coin

AMO Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMO Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMO Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AMO Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

