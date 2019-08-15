Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Holdings Cut by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Bray Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 11.6% during the second quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 19,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.8% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,716 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 17.8% during the second quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 78.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $200.26. 117,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,546,323. Amgen, Inc. has a one year low of $166.30 and a one year high of $211.90. The company has a market cap of $119.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $183.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.39. Amgen had a return on equity of 76.17% and a net margin of 33.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.28%.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $210.00 price target on Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $202.00 target price on Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $230.00 target price on Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.44.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total value of $77,792.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at $2,990,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.68, for a total transaction of $351,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,849,353.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,425 shares of company stock worth $804,312. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

