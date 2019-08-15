Amerityre (OTCMKTS:AMTY) Trading Down 32%

Amerityre Corp (OTCMKTS:AMTY)’s stock price fell 32% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.02 and last traded at $0.02, 1,745 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 48% from the average session volume of 3,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03.

Amerityre Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AMTY)

Amerityre Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of polyurethane tires in the United States. The company provides closed-cell polyurethane foam tires for bicycles, carts, hand trucks, lawn and garden, wheelbarrow, personnel carriers, and medical mobility products; polyurethane elastomer industrial tires for forklifts and scissor lifts; agricultural tires, including seeder tires and hay baler tires, as well as flat-free pivot tires that are used in irrigation systems; and specialty tires and tire-wheel assemblies.

