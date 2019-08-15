American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) Short Interest Down 20.8% in July

American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,600 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the June 30th total of 74,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 54,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of American National Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANAT opened at $111.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.74. American National Insurance has a 52 week low of $111.19 and a 52 week high of $155.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.68.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American National Insurance in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in shares of American National Insurance by 90.6% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of American National Insurance during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of American National Insurance during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of American National Insurance during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

American National Insurance Company Profile

American National Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company's Life segment offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

