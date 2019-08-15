American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) Short Interest Down 20.8% in July

American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,600 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the June 30th total of 74,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 54,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of American National Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.
Shares of NASDAQ:ANAT opened at $111.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.74. American National Insurance has a 52 week low of $111.19 and a 52 week high of $155.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.68.
American National Insurance Company Profile
American National Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company's Life segment offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.
