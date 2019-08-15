American Express (NYSE:AXP) Position Increased by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,332 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in American Express were worth $12,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 6.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,274,516 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,871,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,676 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 3.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,352,692 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,401,376,000 after purchasing an additional 381,084 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its position in shares of American Express by 18.4% in the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 9,368,737 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,024,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,890 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,486,121 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $807,358,000 after purchasing an additional 459,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of American Express by 0.5% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 6,551,519 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $716,081,000 after purchasing an additional 29,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

AXP stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $122.56. 33,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,534,447. American Express has a twelve month low of $89.05 and a twelve month high of $129.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.02. American Express had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AXP. ValuEngine downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on American Express from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stephens set a $131.00 price target on American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on American Express from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on American Express in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.49.

In other American Express news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 7,045 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total transaction of $879,990.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,447,134.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 44,584 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $5,316,642.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,375 shares in the company, valued at $9,584,718.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 190,548 shares of company stock worth $22,910,322. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

