American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO) dropped 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $40.63 and last traded at $40.63, approximately 5,750 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 3,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.66.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.06.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QGRO. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $464,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $522,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 62.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 6,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 40.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,948,000 after purchasing an additional 50,039 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.