Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Ameresco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.29. Ameresco reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Ameresco will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.84. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ameresco.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $198.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.95 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 4.62%. Ameresco’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMRC. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. ValuEngine cut Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.30.

In related news, Director Jennifer L. Miller acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $56,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $169,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMRC. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 407,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,001,000 after buying an additional 93,836 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 870,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,825,000 after buying an additional 37,990 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 2nd quarter worth $145,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,469,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,648,000 after buying an additional 358,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMRC traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.30. 5,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,095. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.31. Ameresco has a 12 month low of $11.73 and a 12 month high of $18.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

