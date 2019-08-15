Althea Group (ASX:AGH) Shares Down 8.3%

Shares of Althea Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:AGH) traded down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as A$0.82 ($0.58) and last traded at A$0.83 ($0.59), 1,955,578 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.90 ($0.64).

The company’s fifty day moving average is A$1.07. The firm has a market cap of $167.73 million and a PE ratio of -45.83.

Althea Group Company Profile (ASX:AGH)

Althea Group Holdings Limited imports, cultivates, produces, and supplies medicinal cannabis in Australia. It offers cannabis oil under the Capilano, Champlain Indica, Jasper, and Rideau names; and dried flower under the Henik name. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

