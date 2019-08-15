Alterola Biotech (OTCMKTS:ALTA) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Alterola Biotech Inc (OTCMKTS:ALTA) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $0.95. Alterola Biotech shares last traded at $1.59, with a volume of 10,460 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.29.

About Alterola Biotech (OTCMKTS:ALTA)

Alterola Biotech, Inc, a development stage company, focuses on the development of nutrition and health chewing gums with natural based ingredients in the United States. Its products under development include appetite suppressors, cholesterol suppressors, antioxidant gums, motion sickness suppressors, and vitamin gums.

