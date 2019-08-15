Altagas Ltd (TSE:ALA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Altagas Ltd (TSE:ALA) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$21.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Altagas from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Altagas from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Industrial Alliance Securities raised their price target on shares of Altagas from C$21.50 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Altagas from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Cormark reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Altagas in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of TSE ALA traded down C$0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$19.06. 242,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,725. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$19.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion and a PE ratio of 17.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.23. Altagas has a twelve month low of C$11.87 and a twelve month high of C$25.48.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. Altagas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.11%.

Altagas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and 2 regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

