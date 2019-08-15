Almaden Minerals (TSE:AMM) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (TSE:AMM) (NYSEMKT:AAU)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.05. Almaden Minerals shares last traded at $1.04, with a volume of 22,400 shares changing hands.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut Almaden Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$1.20 to C$1.10 in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.80. The company has a market cap of $116.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90.

Almaden Minerals (TSE:AMM) (NYSEMKT:AAU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Almaden Minerals Company Profile (TSE:AMM)

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the Ixtaca project located in Puebla State, Mexico.

