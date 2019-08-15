Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at Morgan Stanley

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $106.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays set a $125.00 target price on Allstate and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Allstate from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Allstate from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.25.

Shares of Allstate stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $102.25. 6,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,514,776. The stock has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Allstate has a 52-week low of $77.00 and a 52-week high of $109.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.19.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allstate will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allstate news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total value of $228,351.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Glenn T. Shapiro sold 22,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total value of $2,278,381.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,615,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 126,836 shares of company stock valued at $13,071,947. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,646,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $218,651,000 after buying an additional 50,073 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Allstate by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,733,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $390,468,000 after purchasing an additional 391,869 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at $608,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Allstate by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Finally, Huber Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Allstate by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the period. 78.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

