Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Receives Hold Rating from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reissued their hold rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) in a research report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.50 price target on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MDRX. ValuEngine downgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a hold rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.80. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 52 week low of $8.54 and a 52 week high of $14.97.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $444.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $19,775,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 116,332 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 156,682 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 8,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,139,996 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,258,000 after purchasing an additional 65,924 shares during the last quarter.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

