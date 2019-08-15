Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) Director Wilson M. Torrence Purchases 5,600 Shares

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) Director Wilson M. Torrence bought 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.42 per share, for a total transaction of $86,352.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 39,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,860.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Alliance Resource Partners stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.61. 13,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,303. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.04. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $14.52 and a 1-year high of $20.99.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The energy company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.10 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.78%. This is a boost from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is currently 88.52%.

ARLP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Clarkson Capital initiated coverage on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,000. 24.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

