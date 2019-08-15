Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) Director Louis A. Jr. Waters Sells 1,710 Shares

Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) Director Louis A. Jr. Waters sold 1,710 shares of Allegiance Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $53,796.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,891.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ABTX traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.77. 2,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,054. Allegiance Bancshares Inc has a 52 week low of $28.58 and a 52 week high of $45.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $677.28 million, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.25.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $49.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.20 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Allegiance Bancshares Inc will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

ABTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Allegiance Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James set a $38.00 price target on shares of Allegiance Bancshares and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABTX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 58.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,077,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,924,000 after purchasing an additional 396,835 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares in the first quarter worth $3,596,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 47.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,413,000 after purchasing an additional 99,125 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 25.6% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 408,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,628,000 after purchasing an additional 83,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares in the second quarter worth $2,744,000. 31.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

