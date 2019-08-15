Alithya Group (NYSE:ALYA) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Alithya Group (NYSE:ALYA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alithya Group Inc. provides digital strategies and technologies primarily in North America. The company’s integrated offering is based on strategy services, Microsoft and Oracle technologies and custom solutions. The company serves primarily in the financial, manufacturing, retail and distribution, telecommunications, transportation, professional services, health and government sectors. It operates principally in Canada, the United States and Europe. Alithya Group Inc., formerly known as Edgewater Technology Inc., is based in Montreal, Canada. “

Shares of ALYA traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.71. 560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,514. Alithya Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.86.

Alithya Group (NYSE:ALYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $53.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.25 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Alithya Group by 272.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alithya Group by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 33,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alithya Group in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alithya Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 574,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alithya Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 798,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the period.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's digital strategy and transformation services include strategic consulting and organizational change, governance and strategic alignment, investment management, collaborative management and co-management, business and enterprise architecture, managing the people side of change, and project management.

