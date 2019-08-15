Alithya Group (NYSE:ALYA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Alithya Group (NYSE:ALYA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02, Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $53.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.25 million.
Shares of NYSE ALYA traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,514. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.86. Alithya Group has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $6.00.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alithya Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th.
Alithya Group Company Profile
Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's digital strategy and transformation services include strategic consulting and organizational change, governance and strategic alignment, investment management, collaborative management and co-management, business and enterprise architecture, managing the people side of change, and project management.
