Alithya Group (NYSE:ALYA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Alithya Group (NYSE:ALYA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02, Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $53.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.25 million.

Shares of NYSE ALYA traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,514. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.86. Alithya Group has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $6.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alithya Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Alithya Group by 97.7% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,439,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after buying an additional 711,456 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Alithya Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 798,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Alithya Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 574,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alithya Group during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in Alithya Group by 62.6% during the second quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 33,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter.

Alithya Group Company Profile

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's digital strategy and transformation services include strategic consulting and organizational change, governance and strategic alignment, investment management, collaborative management and co-management, business and enterprise architecture, managing the people side of change, and project management.

