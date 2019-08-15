ALIS (ALIS) Price Down 21.8% Over Last Week

ALIS (CURRENCY:ALIS) traded down 21.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 15th. One ALIS token can now be purchased for $0.0392 or 0.00000378 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange, IDEX and YoBit. ALIS has a market cap of $1.54 million and $44.00 worth of ALIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ALIS has traded 21.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00268959 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009654 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.52 or 0.01315391 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00023179 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00096146 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000443 BTC.

ALIS Profile

ALIS was first traded on August 19th, 2017. ALIS’s total supply is 75,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,387,437 tokens. The Reddit community for ALIS is /r/alis and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ALIS is alismedia.jp . ALIS’s official Twitter account is @ALIS_media and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ALIS

ALIS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALIS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ALIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

