Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 19.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 198,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 32,212 shares during the quarter. Alexion Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 2.0% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $25,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,144,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,939,729,000 after buying an additional 2,746,055 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,241,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,384,440,000 after buying an additional 1,512,545 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,810,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $785,400,000 after buying an additional 665,574 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 220.9% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,248,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $574,278,000 after buying an additional 2,924,550 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,961,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $400,272,000 after buying an additional 58,998 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

ALXN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush initiated coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.88.

ALXN stock traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $109.09. 61,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,246,375. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.99. The company has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 4.04. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.56 and a 12 month high of $141.86.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 29.64%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Aradhana Sarin sold 578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $76,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,532. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.78, for a total value of $597,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,933,873.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 428,567 shares of company stock valued at $53,420,869. Corporate insiders own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

