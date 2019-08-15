Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Hits New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $60.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Albemarle traded as low as $62.56 and last traded at $62.63, with a volume of 8978 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.29.

ALB has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Albemarle from $114.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Albemarle to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Albemarle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Albemarle from $157.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.84.

Get Albemarle alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Albemarle by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,218,626 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $93,921,000 after acquiring an additional 116,753 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Albemarle by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,358,277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $104,495,000 after acquiring an additional 67,439 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Albemarle by 6.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,675 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Albemarle by 29.1% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.3675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 26.82%.

About Albemarle (NYSE:ALB)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

Read More: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.