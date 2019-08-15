Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) PT Raised to C$9.75

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$9.25 to C$9.75 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC raised their price target on Alamos Gold from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Alamos Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating and set a C$10.00 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Alamos Gold from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$10.11.

TSE:AGI traded up C$0.14 on Wednesday, reaching C$9.32. 127,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 930,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$8.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.07. Alamos Gold has a 12 month low of C$3.88 and a 12 month high of C$10.12.

In other news, Senior Officer Christopher John Bostwick sold 35,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.85, for a total transaction of C$347,921.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,069 shares in the company, valued at C$660,629.65. Also, Senior Officer James Porter sold 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.91, for a total value of C$134,776.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$965,997.07.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

