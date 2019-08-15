Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Shares Down 5.8%

Shares of Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) dropped 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.18 and last traded at $24.18, approximately 300 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.66.

DETNF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on Aker BP ASA in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded Aker BP ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Aker BP ASA has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.18.

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 40 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2018, its total net proven reserves were 683 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 917 million barrels of oil equivalents.

