AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Receives $76.86 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.07.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AGCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AGCO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank set a $88.00 price target on AGCO and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. OTR Global raised AGCO to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

AGCO traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,015. AGCO has a 52-week low of $49.50 and a 52-week high of $80.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.45%.

In related news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 2,326 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $169,914.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,542.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 10,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total value of $711,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 178,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,723,487.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,977 shares of company stock valued at $8,707,768 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in AGCO in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in AGCO in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AGCO in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in AGCO in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in AGCO in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

