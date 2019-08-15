AEX Gold (CVE:AEX) Trading 4.6% Higher

AEX Gold Inc (CVE:AEX)’s stock price traded up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34, 500 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 19,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

The firm has a market cap of $18.78 million and a P/E ratio of -5.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.32.

AEX Gold Company Profile (CVE:AEX)

AEX Gold Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Greenland. Its principal property is the Nalunaq gold project located in the Municipality of Kujalleq, Southern Greenland. The company was formerly known as Alopex Gold Inc and changed its name to AEX Gold Inc in June 2018.

Read More: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for AEX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEX Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.