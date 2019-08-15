ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adidas is a leading brand in the sporting goods market with strong positions in footwear, apparel and hardware. Adidas products offer technological innovations and cutting-edge designs to athletes of all skill levels who aspire to achieve peak performance. The adidas brand is structured in three divisions: Forever Sport, Originals and adidas Equipment. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of ADIDAS AG/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. HSBC downgraded shares of ADIDAS AG/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of ADIDAS AG/S from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of ADIDAS AG/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ADIDAS AG/S presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $154.00.

Shares of ADDYY stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $142.61. 943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.95. ADIDAS AG/S has a one year low of $101.48 and a one year high of $165.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.37. The company has a market cap of $58.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.69.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in ADIDAS AG/S by 182.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ADIDAS AG/S by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADIDAS AG/S during the 1st quarter worth $2,876,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 382,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,649,000 after purchasing an additional 13,309 shares during the period. 0.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADIDAS AG/S Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

